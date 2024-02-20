Minnetonka's past two losses came on its home court. It wasn't likely to lose to Class 3A defending state champion Totino-Grace and make it three.

The Skippers edged the Eagles 77-73, leading to change in the boys basketball Metro Top 10. Minnetonka climbed two spots to No. 2, and Totino-Grace dropped two positions, from first to third. Class 4A defending state champion Wayzata moved back into the top position.

Minnetonka senior guard 6-2 Greyson Uelmen has ramped up his game down the stretch, scoring a career-high 31 points in the victory over the Eagles. He is averaging 27.4 points per game in his last five outings.

No. 4 Park Center falls one spot after losing 81-80 loss at Spring Lake Park without senior forward Chiang Ring, who has been sidelined for the past month because of a sprained foot. It was the Pirates' second setback in three games, the other being to Totino-Grace.

No. 5 Breck rounds out the top five. The second five remains intact — No. 6 Hopkins, No. 7 Shakopee, No. 8 Lakeville North and No. 9 Minneapolis Washburn — until the final spot. No. 10 Farmington (16-6) returns to the group after a brief absence.

This week's marquee matchup

Hopkins at Minnetonka, 7 p.m. Friday

The first game between these two just might have been the best game of the season, the Skippers prevailing 103-101 thanks to a late rally. Minnetonka overcame a 27-point deficit, scoring 63 points in the second half (an output matched by Hopkins in the first half). The Skippers' Jordan Cain and Uelmen each scored 30 points, while the Royals' Anthony Smith scored 32 and Jayden Moore 25. This will be a good one even if it doesn't live up to the first one.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Wayzata (22-1). Last week: 2

2. Minnetonka (19-3). Last week: 4

3. Totino-Grace (3A) (20-4). Last week: 1

4. Park Center (20-3). Last week: 3

5. Breck (2A) (23-1). Last week: 5

6. Hopkins (16-5). Last week: 6

7. Shakopee (18-4). Last week: 7

8. Lakeville North (17-5). Last week: 8

9. Minneapolis Washburn (22-2). Last week: 9

10. Farmington (16-6). Last week: NR