ROCHESTER — Criminal charges were filed Tuesday against the state trooper involved in a three-vehicle crash in May that killed an eighteen-year-old high school student.

Trooper Shane Roper was charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide related to the death of the victim, Olivia Flores of Owatonna. Several other charges of criminal vehicle operation were filed against Roper related to five others who were injured in the crash.

An investigation by the Olmsted County Attorney's office revealed that Roper was traveling at 83 miles per hour with his lights and siren off when he approached a busy intersection near the Apache Mall. The trooper's car slammed into the passenger side of a car, occupied by Flores, resulting in her death.

"Trooper Roper, violating his duty in such a gross fashion, caused the death of a young lady celebrating her impending graduation from high school," Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said in a statement announcing the charges. "Several other persons suffered serious injuries. Roper's conduct violated the State Patrol's Core Values. As with any other person driving recklessly and without regard to very basic rules of the road, Mr. Roper's conduct cannot be tolerated."

The county's investigation revealed that Roper had engaged in high-speed driving without emergency lights — at one point reaching 135 miles per hour — at least four times earlier on the day of May 18.

"Roper's discipline records revealed four prior crashes he has been involved in while driving his squad car either due to inattentive driving or excessive speed," according to charges.

The State Patrol said Roper, who attended 13 driving training courses for a total of 107 hours over his eight-year career, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

"We express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Olivia Flores and to the other community members affected by the tragic fatal crash that occurred on May 18 in Rochester," State Patrol Col. Christina Bogojevic said in a statement. "The conduct alleged in the criminal complaint is concerning and does not align with the State Patrol's core values."

Flores was an Owatonna High School cheerleader who was set to graduate on June 7. A GoFundMe set up to support her family says "She was fierce and she was loyal. She was beautiful down to her soul."