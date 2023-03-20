6:30 p.m. Monday at New York • BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves have lost five of their past six games after falling in both ends of a back-to-back in Chicago and Toronto. Now they face the Knicks, who defeated them 120-107 on Nov. 7 at Target Center. In Sunday's game against the Raptors, the Wolves were without Anthony Edwards (right ankle) and Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf). Edwards is listed as questionable, as are Rudy Gobert (left ankle), Naz Reid (left calf) and Austin Rivers (back). Jaylen Nowell (left knee tendinopathy) is listed as doubtful, and Towns is again out. Jaden McDaniels was 4-for-6 from three-point range while the rest of the team was 1-for-17.

Knicks update: Second-leading scorer Jalen Brunson returned Saturday from a foot injury that kept him out of five of the previous six games. Brunson is averaging 23.8 points in his first season with the Knicks. Forward Julius Randle leads the Knicks with 25.2 points per game. Thanks to Randle and Brunson, the Knicks have the fifth-highest offensive efficiency in the NBA. They are second in offensive rebounding percentage and lead the league in second-chance points with 17 per game.