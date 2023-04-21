Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Western Conference first round, Game 3: Denver at Wolves

8:30 p.m. • Target Center • BSN-Extra, ESPN, 830-AM

The Nuggets lead 2-0 after winning the first two games at home. ... Teams that take a 2-0 lead in NBA playoff series win the series 92.8% of the time (410-32) and it's 93.8% (180-12) in first-round series. ... The Wolves are without C Naz Reid (wrist) and F Jaden McDaniels (hand).