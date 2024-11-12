Wolves-Blazers back-to-back games preview: Key players, injury report, broadcast information
The Western Conference foes meet Tuesday and Wednesday at Moda Center in Portland.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 12, 2024 at 2:47AM
Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 p.m., Moda Center
TV, radio: Fan Duel Sports North, 100.3 FM
Blazers update: Portland is 3-8 entering the back-to-backs against the Wolves. They are 29th in the 30-team league in offensive efficiency and 21st in defense. Jerami Grant (18.1 points per game) and Anfernee Simons (17.5) are the leading scorers.
Wolves update: They are 6-4 and beat the Blazers 127-102 on Friday at Target Center. Anthony Edwards averages 28.3 points per game, tied for sixth in the league. Rudy Gobert’s 10.7 rebounds per game are tied for ninth in the NBA.
Injury report: Portland G Matisse Thybulle (knee) is out.
