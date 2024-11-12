Wolves

Wolves-Blazers back-to-back games preview: Key players, injury report, broadcast information

The Western Conference foes meet Tuesday and Wednesday at Moda Center in Portland.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 12, 2024 at 2:47AM
Julius Randle of the Wolves was fouled during Sunday's loss to the Miami Heat at Target Center. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Wolves at Portland Trail Blazers

Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 p.m., Moda Center

TV, radio: Fan Duel Sports North, 100.3 FM

Blazers update: Portland is 3-8 entering the back-to-backs against the Wolves. They are 29th in the 30-team league in offensive efficiency and 21st in defense. Jerami Grant (18.1 points per game) and Anfernee Simons (17.5) are the leading scorers.

Wolves update: They are 6-4 and beat the Blazers 127-102 on Friday at Target Center. Anthony Edwards averages 28.3 points per game, tied for sixth in the league. Rudy Gobert’s 10.7 rebounds per game are tied for ninth in the NBA.

Injury report: Portland G Matisse Thybulle (knee) is out.

