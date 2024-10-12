Wolves

Timberwolves beat 76ers 121-111 in exhibition game in Des Moines

Anthony Edwards scored 16 points in his preseason debut in a game played at the home of the Iowa Wolves.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 12, 2024 at 1:42AM
Wolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards (5) passes the ball over 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey during the first half of Friday night's exhibition in Des Moines. (Charlie Neibergall)

Anthony Edwards scored 16 points in his preseason debut, Naz Reid scored 19 points and the Timberwolves improved to 2-0 in exhibition play by beating Philadelphia 121-111 in Des Moines on Friday night.

Jaden McDaniels scored 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting, and former University of Iowa standout Luka Garza added 14 points in 17 minutes for the Wolves, who played the 76ers at Wells Fargo Arena, home of the Iowa Wolves.

Edwards did not play in the Wolves’ first preseason game last week against the Lakers in Palm Desert, Calif. Friday, he played 23 minutes, 37 seconds, shooting 7-for-14 from the floor while adding four rebounds and three assists.

The Wolves, who did not play either Rudy Gobert or Julius Randle, led 30-22 after one quarter and 70-53 at halftime, shooting 49.4% from the floor while making 18 three-pointers on 50 attempts.

Paul George, nine-time All-Star who played the past five seasons for the Los Angeles Clippers, made his debut for the 76ers, who acquired him in the offseason on a five-year, $92 million contact. George led all scorers with 23 points, and Tyrese Maxey added 21.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid did not travel with the team, staying behind for an assessment of his surgically repaired knee.

The game was a homecoming for 76ers coach Nick Nurse, who was born and raised in Carroll, Iowa, and played in college at Northern Iowa.

Star Tribune staff

