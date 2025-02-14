Thursday was supposed to be a bloodbath for the Timberwolves.
Timberwolves do what few have done: Defeat Oklahoma City
The Wolves will carry the memory of defeating the NBA’s No. 1 team into the All-Star break.
They were down half their regular rotation, as Rudy Gobert (back spasms) joined previously injured Mike Conley (dislocated finger), Julius Randle (right adductor strain) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe) on the bench in the final game before the All-Star break.
Not only that, but the Wolves were facing the Western Conference-leading Thunder, a buzzsaw of a team that was at full health.
But this being the NBA, anything can happen on a given night, and the Wolves pulled off their most improbable win of the season, 116-101. Even more improbable, the Wolves never trailed all night, and they won while Anthony Edwards struggled with shooting.
That’s because nearly everyone else on the Wolves played well. Leading that charge was Naz Reid, who turned in a career night with 27 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high seven assists.
“He was active,” coach Chris Finch said. “Really rebounding the ball at a high level. Got a lot of balls in traffic. He was just active everywhere we needed him to be.”
Jaden McDaniels again stepped up when the Wolves needed it with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists and tough defense on Jalen Williams.
The Wolves also got quality minutes off the bench from Terrence Shannon Jr., who had 13 points and six rebounds, while Rob Dillingham bounced back from a tough stretch of games with six points and five assists. Edwards finished with 23 on 5-for-18 shooting to go with seven assists.
“Everybody who came in did something to impact winning tonight,” Finch said.
The Wolves benefited from a tough shooting night for the Thunder and MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He finished 6-for-21 (24 points) as the Thunder shot 24% from three-point range.
Wolves start fast
A Wolves team that put forth a lackluster effort against Milwaukee on Wednesday came out with more energy Thursday. Specifically, Edwards was locked in from the start after he came in as a game-time decision because of his sore hip. He gave a hearty welcome home to Minnehaha Academy’s Chet Holmgren with a loud dunk over him. Edwards turned and let Holmgren know about it; the Thunder bench complained that Edwards wasn’t issued a technical for taunting.
The Wolves shot 50% from the field in the first quarter and got to the free-throw line 15 times. That latter stat propelled them to a 37-24 lead after one quarter. Edwards had 10 points, and the Wolves got instant offense from Shannon off the bench with seven points, four coming at the free-throw line. The Wolves' defense threw double teams at Gilgeous-Alexander, who was 1-for-7 in the quarter. Rookie Jaylen Clark got the start and had two steals in the first.
OKC cuts into the lead
The Wolves played with a physicality early that made the Thunder pay any time they tried to take a charge, and whenever the Wolves fouled Oklahoma City, it was usually a hard foul. As Edwards sat, Reid filled up the stat sheet with 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists in the first half. The Wolves led 64-56 even as Williams got going for the Thunder. At one point, Williams had eight straight points, and the Thunder cut it to 54-45.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished the half 2-for-13, but he got to the free-throw line six times in the first half to cut the Wolves' lead to six before Shannon got a bucket to go at the buzzer for an eight-point Wolves lead at the half.
The Wolves held on to the lead despite shooting just 20% from three-point range in the first half. They were 2-for-13 in the second quarter.
Wolves push lead back to double digits
The Wolves held on to a small lead throughout the third quarter even as it seemed the Thunder were going to go on one of their patented runs where they look like the best team in the NBA. Gilgeous-Alexander had 13 in the quarter for the Thunder. Reid had eight in the third quarter while Nickeil Alexander-Walker had nine. The Wolves won the quarter 33-31 as they converted 11 second-chance points.
Fouls started to pile up for the Wolves as Clark and Alexander-Walker each had four. The Wolves got the lead up to 14 in the early minutes of the fourth quarter, prompting a timeout from the Thunder with the score 103-89 and 9:25 left. The Wolves pushed that to as much as 18 as Edwards and Gilgeous-Alexander rested.
The Wolves avoided turnover trouble this time, giving the ball away only eight times.
“We needed this win against a really good team,” Finch said. “Key to this game was taking care of the ball.”
Minnesota will carry the memory of knocking off the NBA’s No. 1 team into the All-Star break.