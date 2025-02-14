Timberwolves do what few have done: Defeat Oklahoma City

The Wolves shot 50% from the field in the first quarter and got to the free-throw line 15 times. That latter stat propelled them to a 37-24 lead after one quarter. Edwards had 10 points, and the Wolves got instant offense from Shannon off the bench with seven points, four coming at the free-throw line. The Wolves' defense threw double teams at Gilgeous-Alexander, who was 1-for-7 in the quarter. Rookie Jaylen Clark got the start and had two steals in the first.