Timberwolves-Bucks game preview: No Giannis Antetokounmpo as Milwaukee comes to town

Wolves update: The Wolves close out their week with two games in two nights before the All-Star break. Milwaukee comes to town followed by Oklahoma City. The Wolves lost 128-107 at Cleveland on Monday after missing their first 16 shots, the worst start to an NBA game since 2004. Anthony Edwards has had three consecutive games of 40 or more points. The Wolves are the No. 4 offensive rebounding team in the league since Jan. 1.