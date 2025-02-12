Timberwolves-Bucks game preview: No Giannis Antetokounmpo as Milwaukee comes to town
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out because of a calf injury as the Wolves close out their week with back-to-back home games before the All-Star break.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Target Center
TV, radio: FanDuel Sports Network, KFAN, iHeart app
Wolves update: The Wolves close out their week with two games in two nights before the All-Star break. Milwaukee comes to town followed by Oklahoma City. The Wolves lost 128-107 at Cleveland on Monday after missing their first 16 shots, the worst start to an NBA game since 2004. Anthony Edwards has had three consecutive games of 40 or more points. The Wolves are the No. 4 offensive rebounding team in the league since Jan. 1.
Bucks update: Giannis Antetokounmpo is out because of left calf soreness. The Bucks are 5-5 this season when Antetokounmpo doesn’t play. Damian Lillard is averaging 25.8 points per game in his second season with Milwaukee. Kyle Kuzma came to the Bucks in a trade last week; he had 31 points in a Washington win over the Wolves on Feb. 1.
