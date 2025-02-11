Wolves

Slow-starting Timberwolves lose 128-107 as Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell pace Cavaliers

Evan Mobley scored 28 points, fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell added 23 and Cleveland broke out to a big early lead and had little trouble against the Wolves.

By Tom Withers

The Associated Press
February 11, 2025 at 2:41AM
Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) gestures in front of Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) after hitting a three-pointer in the first half Monday in Cleveland. (Sue Ogrocki/The Associated Press)

CLEVELAND — Evan Mobley scored 28 points, fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell added 23 and the Cleveland Cavaliers broke out to a big early lead and had little trouble against Minnesota, beating the Timberwolves 128-107 on Monday night.

The East-leading Cavs scored the game’s first 16 points. They welcomed new addition De’Andre Hunter and improved to 25-4 at home.

The versatile Hunter, who gives Cleveland a much-needed wing defender for the playoffs, was acquired last week from Atlanta. He started his Cavs debut in place of an injured Max Strus and finished with 12 points in 23 minutes.

All-Star Anthony Edwards scored 44 to pace Minnesota, which missed its first 16 shots and scored just 12 in the first quarter.

Hunter’s 3-pointer — his first basket for Cleveland — put the Cavs ahead 40-16 in the second quarter.

The Timberwolves didn’t get closer than 15 the rest of the way.

Mitchell went 10 of 14 from the floor and added eight assists. Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Before the game, an arbitration panel ruled t hat controlling Minnesota owner Glen Taylor must cede control of the team to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, who agreed to buy the club for $1.5 billion three years ago.

