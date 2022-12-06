Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers
7 p.m. Wednesday at Target Center
TV: BSN Extra
Radio: 830-AM
Game preview: The Pacers are 13-11, sparked by rookie G Andrew Nembhard, who averaged 15.6 points, 7.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds over the past four games. ... They won at Golden State on Tuesday despite missing leading scorer Tyrese Haliburton (groin). ... Indiana is 18th in the NBA in offensive efficiency and 20th in defense. ... The Wolves (11-12) will be without F Taurean Prince (shoulder) and C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf). ... They are 20th in offensive rating and 18th on defense.
