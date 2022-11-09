Phoenix Suns at Timberwolves

7 p.m. Wednesday, Target Center

TV: BSN

Radio: 830-AM

Game preview: The Suns (7-3) scored only 88 points — their lowest total in a regular season game since April 2021 — in a loss at Philadelphia on Monday that started a four-game road trip. G Chris Paul left at halftime because of right heel soreness and is questionable. ... F Cam Johnson had meniscus repair surgery Tuesday; he averaged 13 points per game. ... G Devin Booker (27.1) is the NBA's 10th leading scorer. ... The Suns beat the Wolves 116-107 on Nov. 1 in Phoenix. ... The Wolves (5-6) are 4-4 at home as they finish a four-game home stand. ... C Rudy Gobert, who missed two games because of health protocols, will play.