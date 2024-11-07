Wolves

Timberwolves-Chicago Bulls game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players

The Chicago Bulls could be without Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball but have beaten the Wolves in their past five meetings at United Center.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 7, 2024 at 5:13AM
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart on Oct. 28. (Brandon Dill/The Associated Press)

Wolves at Chicago Bulls

7 p.m. Thursday at United Center

TV/radio: FanDuel Sports North; iHeartRadio app

Wolves update: The Wolves (4-3) were happy with their defense in a 114-93 victory over Charlotte on Monday. It was the first time this season they held an opponent to fewer than 100 points. Anthony Edwards scored 21 points in the win and attempted six three-pointers, his lowest number of tries from deep this season. The Wolves have lost their past five matchups in Chicago.

Bulls update: Chicago will be coming into Thursday’s game at a rest disadvantage after playing Wednesday night in Dallas. G Zach LaVine missed Wednesday’s 119-99 loss because of a thigh injury. G Lonzo Ball (wrist) also sat out for the Bulls, who dropped to 3-5 this season. LaVine, who played from the Wolves from 2014-17, is averaging 22.7 points per game and 2.7 assists this season but is at 3.7 turnovers per game.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Wolves

Wolves-Bulls game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players

Chicago, which could be without Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball, has beaten the Wolves in their past five meetings at United Center.

