The past two seasons, the Timberwolves have been a playoff team while the Hornets have been among the worst in the league. But in those two years, the Hornets came into Target Center and dealt the Wolves two of their worst losses in each of those respective seasons.
Timberwolves beat Hornets 114-93 as Naz Reid scores 25 points off the bench
Naz Reid led the Wolves with 25 points, Anthony Edwards added 21 and Minnesota made sure Charlotte didn’t leave Target Center with another victory.
The Wolves made sure that didn’t happen this time around with a 114-93 victory over Charlotte on Monday.
Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo flipped the game with the first extended stints of the first half and the Wolves didn’t look back. Reid led the team with 25 points as he feasted against a smaller Charlotte lineup that featured 6-6 power forward Grant Williams playing center at times. DiVincenzo facilitated the offense in the first half and finished with 14 points.
LaMelo Ball had 19 for the Hornets, who had 24 fast-break points. But the Wolves’ transition defense wasn’t a problem.
“Our defense grew and grew,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said.
How it happened
The Wolves started slow as Charlotte opened up a 15-8 lead, but the Wolves’ shotmaking got them back in it, as Edwards hit his first three threes of the night. Jaden McDaniels, who Finch said had to play better defense, was a minus-7 and 0-for-3 before picking up two fouls six minutes into the game.
“It’s not been good. He’s got to be way better,” Finch said pregame. “Just looking at some of the numbers today, defensively, all the way around, we don’t have that competitiveness to the level that’s we’ve shown or normally had. It’s not just Jaden, but he’s got to go back to the level of All-Defensive team that he can play. That’s important for us in our success.”
Finch went into his bench for extended minutes, without a rest, for DiVincenzo and Reid. Reid played 14:44 without a substitution in the first half and put up 11 points and six rebounds. DiVincenzo, who played 15:48 without a sub, had five points and three assists. They spurred a 12-2 Wolves run that drew a standing ovation from the Target Center crowd.
“[Bench players] continually get us kickstarted into the game,” Finch said. “We got to find some rhythm with our starting group. … I’m lucky I have eight starters. Really spoiled for choice there.”
The Wolves maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the first half. Edwards finished with 16 first-half points as the Wolves led 57-45 at the break. The Hornets shot only 4-for-18 from three-point range in the first half compared to the Wolves’ 10-for-23.
The Wolves tried to get McDaniels going in the third quarter, and he hit three of his first four shots for nine points. DiVincenzo had been doing everything else in the game but hitting shots to that point, but he drilled both of his three-point attempts in the third quarter, including a stepback from the left corner over Williams to give the Wolves a 91-71 lead headed into the fourth.
Player of the game
Reid punished the smaller Hornets inside and out on his way to a big night off the bench.
Stat of the game
6. Three-point attempts for Anthony Edwards, his lowest of the season. He hit four.
8-ball
Finch didn’t extend his rotation to nine guys after it had appeared Josh Minott earned minutes in that slot over Joe Ingles on Saturday against Charlotte.
Up next
At Chicago on Thursday | The Wolves head to Chicago to face one of the few teams that beat them multiple times last season.
