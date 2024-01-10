WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Boston Celtics, TD Garden, 6 p.m. Wednesday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: The Wolves were stuck in Orlando and will travel to Boston today.

Opening bell: The Celtics (28-8) have the NBA's best record despite a 133-131 loss at Indiana on Monday. They'll have the advantage of being rested, while the Wolves (26-10) won at Orlando on Tuesday night, then couldn't fly until today because of weather. Boston's leading scorer Jayson Tatum (27.5) sat out Monday because of an injured ankle.

Watch him: Jaylen Brown had 40 points for the Celtics on Monday, and is one of the league's better shooting guards. The 27-year-old All-Star is averaging 23.2 points and shoots 49.2 percent from the floor.

Injuries: The Wolves were healthy entering Tuesday's game. Tatum is likely to play after a one-game rest. F Sam Hauser (shoulder) is questionable.

Forecast: Playing the NBA's best team would be a welcome challenge for the Wolves in their breakout season, but in the second of a back-to-back isn't ideal. Beating the Celtics in this scenario would be quite an upset.

