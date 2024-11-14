Sports

Podcast: After three straight bad losses, what’s wrong with Timberwolves?

Host Michael Rand returns from a sick day to talk about not one but two Wolves losses to the Blazers. What exactly is going on with this team? Plus Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer joins the show to talk about his journey to the Big Ten, his belief in himself and what he has learned this season.

By Michael Rand

November 14, 2024 at 3:44PM
The Wolves have lost three games in a row to inferior opponents, including two against a short-handed Portland squad. (Craig Mitchelldyer/The Associated Press)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand returns from a sick day to talk about not one but two Wolves losses to the Blazers. What exactly is going on with this team? Well, we can’t blame it all on Mike Conley Jr. It’s not just the defense. It’s not just what happens on a cold shooting night. But the vibes and chemistry are off, and the Wolves are 6-6 as a result. Plus the Gophers men’s basketball team lost to North Texas on Wednesday.

10:00: Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer joins the show to talk about his journey to the Big Ten, his belief in himself and what he has learned this season.

21:00: Gophers football writer Randy Johnson sets up what’s at stake in the final two games.

29:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins on a high school team using technology in an interesting way.

35:00: A front office shakeup for the Twins.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

