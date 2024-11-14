Introduction: Host Michael Rand returns from a sick day to talk about not one but two Wolves losses to the Blazers. What exactly is going on with this team? Well, we can’t blame it all on Mike Conley Jr. It’s not just the defense. It’s not just what happens on a cold shooting night. But the vibes and chemistry are off, and the Wolves are 6-6 as a result. Plus the Gophers men’s basketball team lost to North Texas on Wednesday.
Podcast: After three straight bad losses, what’s wrong with Timberwolves?
Host Michael Rand returns from a sick day to talk about not one but two Wolves losses to the Blazers. What exactly is going on with this team? Plus Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer joins the show to talk about his journey to the Big Ten, his belief in himself and what he has learned this season.
10:00: Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer joins the show to talk about his journey to the Big Ten, his belief in himself and what he has learned this season.
21:00: Gophers football writer Randy Johnson sets up what’s at stake in the final two games.
29:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins on a high school team using technology in an interesting way.
35:00: A front office shakeup for the Twins.
