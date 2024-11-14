Podcast: After three straight bad losses, what’s wrong with Timberwolves?

Introduction: Host Michael Rand returns from a sick day to talk about not one but two Wolves losses to the Blazers. What exactly is going on with this team? Well, we can’t blame it all on Mike Conley Jr. It’s not just the defense. It’s not just what happens on a cold shooting night. But the vibes and chemistry are off, and the Wolves are 6-6 as a result. Plus the Gophers men’s basketball team lost to North Texas on Wednesday.