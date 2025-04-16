Minnesota teen gets 3 years in juvenile detention for fatal stabbing at party

A teenager has won dismissal of murder charges and was put on supervised probation for killing another teenager during an underage drinking party in western Minnesota.
Seth Paul, who turned 18 earlier this month, admitted in juvenile court in Traverse County to first-degree assault in connection with the stabbing death on Aug. 16, 2024, of Andre Kampeska in Browns Valley.
Under an agreement between the County Attorney’s Office and the defense, Paul was given three years of supervised release that he will serve in the secure residential section of the West Central Regional Juvenile Center in Moorhead.
Barring any violations of his probationary terms, Paul’s detention will end on his 21st birthday and the case will be dismissed.
Prosecutors agreed to have two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree manslaughter dismissed.
Paul, of Browns Valley, acknowledged during Tuesday’s proceeding that he intended to stab Kampeska and did not act in self defense, as he had claimed initially to law enforcement.
Kampeska was taken by ambulance from an apartment building in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue SW. to a hospital in nearby Sisseton, S.D., where the Browns Valley resident was declared dead from a stab wound to the chest, the Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the juvenile petition: