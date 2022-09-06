It's the first day of school for most Minnesota students, and families and educators alike say they're hopeful for a year devoid of the disruptions that permeated classrooms since the onset of the pandemic.

Parents of younger children, especially, say they're excited by the prospect of seeing their little ones acquire the social and academic skills to set them up for the rest of their lives.

Several educators are also gearing up for new adventures in leadership and establish school traditions.

Salma Hussein at Gideon Pond Elementary in Burnsville is one of at least 25 new elementary principals starting their first year as a building leader, according to the Minnesota Elementary Principals Association. In Minneapolis, interim Superintendent Rochelle Cox is looking to reset the district's relationship with the public after a tumultuous year.

And in St. Paul, some schools will for the first time kick off the academic year with officially sanctioned smudging ceremonies.

