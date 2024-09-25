Junior receiver TreShawn Watson ranks ninth in Division II in receiving yards (393) and is tied for third in receiving touchdowns (six). Last week, he caught six passes for a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns in the Mavericks’ 40-6 victory over Minot State. On the season, Watson has 19 receptions. His six touchdowns equal his total of last season, when he caught 36 passes for 582 yards in 12 games.