St. Cloud’s Molly Burkstrand, Highland Park’s Tenzing Walker among Mr. and Ms. Soccer award winners

Sinicropi’s regular season included a conference-best 19 goals, plus 11 assists, for a Redhawks team that finished ranked No. 3 in 1A. The senior co-captain has played for Minnesota United’s academy in MLS Next and is Minnehaha’s first Mr. Soccer. The midfielder scored three times in Minnehaha’s section quarterfinal and assisted three more in its semifinal victory before losing to No. 1 St. Paul Academy in section finals.