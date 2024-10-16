The third-seeded Raptors scored first at the 22-minute mark on their first fortunate bounce of the game. Reese Tovar took a shot from 20 yards out that sneaked between the legs of Tocko. The Bears (14-1-2) tied the score at 1-1 moments later when Becca Smith beat Raptors goalkeeper Isabel Oferosky with a low shot that caromed off the inside of the post.