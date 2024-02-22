For complete coverage of the 1A quarterfinals, tap here and here.
Today's schedule:
No. 2 Hill-Murray (24-3-1) vs. Roseau (18-10), 11 a.m.
No. 3 Andover (21-4-3) vs. Rosemount (14-9-5), 1 p.m.
No. 1 Minnetonka (25-2-1) vs. Maple Grove (20-7-1), 6 p.m.
No. 4 Edina (21-6-1) vs. No. 5 Northfield (27-1), 8 p.m.
Tournament information:
* Watch today's games for free on NSPN.TV. Here's the schedule and livestream links. Semifinals and finals will be on Ch. 45.
* Live statistics for the game in progress.
* Tournament brackets: Class 2A | Class 1A. Buy tickets here.
* Download and print the tournament program
* Star Tribune high school sports page.
