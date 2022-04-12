Today is one of those days when it'll be hard to avoid pro sports in the Twin Cities.
If you want to attend one, you'll have four to choose from.
If you want to stay home and watch, you'll be able to give the remote a pretty good workout.
Here's what's up:
- The biggest event is the NBA play-in game between the Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center. Tip-off is set for shortly after 8:30 p.m., and a Minnesota victory would give the Wolves the No. 7 seed in the NBA playoffs. A loss to the Clippers would mean a winner-take-the-final-spot game on Friday night against the winner of Wednesday's Spurs-Pelican game. (8:30 p.m. TNT)
- The Twins are scheduled to open a two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Target Field, although bad weather could cause a delay of the 6:40 p.m. first pitch — or a postponement. The series will end the Twins' first homestand of the season before they go off to play at Boston in the Red Sox' home opener on Friday afternoon. (6:30 p.m., BSN)
- The St. Paul Saints have their home opener scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night vs. Indianapolis. The Saints started their season by winning five of six games at Louisville, featuring former Twins outfielder Jake Cave, who went 9-for-19 in Louisville, including three doubles and a triple. (6:30 p.m., 96.7 FM)
- The Wild continues its post-season positioning battles against Edmonton at 7 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center. They are two of the five teams in the NHL's Western Conference with 90 or more points. The Wild have won 10 of its last 13 games; Edmonton 10 of its last 14. (7 p.m. BSNX)
