Sports
600160652
Pioneers, winners, leaders: Meet the newest members of the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame
All have accomplished extraordinary things in sports that have resulted in this honor. Read the stories of these eight inspirational women here.
By Star Tribune staff
March 30, 2022 — 8:38am
One of them fought spirited battles that led to the creation of sports facilities and opportunities for today's female athletes that are hard to miss at the University of Minnesota.
Another was a high school superstar whose teams went undefeated during her senior season — winning state titles in volleyball, basketball and softball.
Two of them transformed the Minnesota Lynx from losers into a team that won four WNBA titles and is considered the gold standard for a franchise in the league.
All have accomplished extraordinary things in women's sports that have resulted in being named to the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame, which is sponsored by the Star Tribune.
You can read stories about the members of this year's class here:
More From Sports
When Chris Voelz was women's athletic director, she battled for facilities that are vital to Gophers women's sports today — and with a couple of Star Tribune columnists who didn't get it.
All have accomplished extraordinary things in sports that have resulted in this honor. Read the stories of these eight inspirational women here.
This year's Final Four is either unprecedented or pretty close.
Getting the No. 6 seed and avoiding the play-in portion is the team's goal the final two weeks.
Another win by new goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury equaled more bouquets on the ice to honor the goaltender dubbed "Flower" after a 4-1 dusting of the Flyers.