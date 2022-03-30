One of them fought spirited battles that led to the creation of sports facilities and opportunities for today's female athletes that are hard to miss at the University of Minnesota.

Another was a high school superstar whose teams went undefeated during her senior season — winning state titles in volleyball, basketball and softball.

Two of them transformed the Minnesota Lynx from losers into a team that won four WNBA titles and is considered the gold standard for a franchise in the league.

All have accomplished extraordinary things in women's sports that have resulted in being named to the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame, which is sponsored by the Star Tribune.

