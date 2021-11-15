Minnesota seniors are facing a sharp increase in monthly premiums next year for the Part B portion of their Medicare health insurance benefits.

The federal government announced Friday that monthly costs would increase from $148.50 this year to $170.10 in 2022. That jump of $21.60 per month, or more than 14%, greatly exceeds a typical year's increase.

Minnesota has about 1.1million Medicare beneficiaries and state officials say the vast majority of them pay premiums for Part B, which covers a wide variety of outpatient medical needs including physician services.

"It's the largest increase in many, many years," said Kelli Jo Greiner of the Minnesota Board on Aging.

For many seniors, the increase will significantly dent the 5.9% cost-of-living increases they'll see next year in Social Security payments, Greiner said. In some cases "they're going to end up having to pay more money and have smaller Social Security checks."

The deductible that seniors must pay before Part B coverage kicks in is increasing, as well, from $203 to $233 per year. Rising health care costs and reserves to pay for the potential use of a costly new Alzheimer's drug are driving the increases, the federal government said.

Part B is separate from Medicare Part A, which covers in-patient hospital services. It's also distinct from the Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D benefits for which many seniors pay monthly premiums directly to health insurance companies.

Next year's cost-of-living increase in Social Security is quite highcompared with historical norms, Greiner said, so seniors had been "really excited that they were going to get more income in their Social Security check." But the Part B premium increase means "that is basically going to eat up a significant portion of that [cost-of-living] increase — if not all of it."

The last time seniors saw a similarly large jump, Greiner said, was in 2010.

Seniors with very low incomes and limited assets should look into whether they can get help, Greiner said, through the Medicare Savings Program. More information is available at the state's Senior LinkAge line at 1-800-333-2433.

Otherwise, seniors might try shopping around to see if they can save money on their monthly costs for Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage or Part D coverage. In many cases, Medicare Advantage health plans can have lower premiums, but the choice comes with trade-offs.

"If they're choosing Medicare Advantage, [they need to] make sure their provider participates with that plan, make sure that their pharmacy participates and that their drugs are going to be covered — that their drugs are on the formulary," Greiner said. "Those are the three big ones."