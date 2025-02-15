One Minnesota middle school did away with A-F letter grades. The students have questions.

Distance learning put a new spotlight on education and exacerbated long-standing learning gaps that, for decades, have led school leaders to try to find better ways to encourage and assess student learning and growth. In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, districts across Minnesota and the nation adopted more forgiving grading policies. Some, like Rochester Public Schools, even did away with “Fs” on report cards — a policy that was just repealed in the district last summer.