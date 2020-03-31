With regular-season Major League Soccer games postponed until at least May 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Minnesota United suspended season-ticket holder payments due April 1 until May.

That April payment now will be spread across the season's final three payments, beginning May 1. Season-ticket holders who want to make their April 1 payment still can.

MLS suspended its season into May after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation two weeks ago that no gathering of more than 50 people be held for the next eight weeks. The league, in its latest updates, said it remains "focused" on playing a full 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including playing MLS Cup in December, as it had done until the 2019 season.

Minnesota United's e-mail said the "situation remains fluid and we will continue to work with local authorities and health experts as we evaluate it."

JERRY ZGODA

Ex-Gophers assistant Jeter introduced

Former Gophers assistant basketball coach Rob Jeter, who accepted the job as Western Illinois coach last week, was officially introduced Monday. Jeter had been on Minnesota's staff for the past two seasons, including on the NCAA tournament team in 2019. Jeter was the head coach at UW Milwaukee from 2005-16.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino has lost three assistants in the past two years, including Ben Johnson (Xavier) and Kimani Young (Connecticut) in 2018.

Mavs' McKay finalist for Richter Award

Minnesota State Mankato goalie Dryden McKay was announced as one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given to college hockey's top goalie. McKay, a sophomore from Downers Grove, Ill., led Division I hockey in wins (30-4-2), goals-against average (1.31), save percentage (.942) and shutouts (10). Other finalists for the award, which will be announced April 10, are Cornell junior Matthew Galada; Boston College freshman Spencer Knight; Michigan sophomore Strauss Mann, and Maine junior Jeremy Swayman.

Staff, news services