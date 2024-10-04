Why are Minnesota’s roadside rest areas so nice?

“The most exquisite rest-area building I’ve ever seen,” wrote AIA juror Mimi Hoang about the award-winning Straight River Northbound Safety Rest Area on I-35 north of Owatonna. “The only problem is that it would be a very long time before I got back into my car to drive. This little building is incredibly sensitive to its context, well sited, and beautiful. What more do you want from architecture?”