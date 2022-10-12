Minnesota Republicans are optimistic about their chances to turn the state's Iron Range red this election cycle, continuing a trend in recent years that's seen Democratic support decline in rural America.

The shift is culturally significant in northeastern Minnesota, a blue collar region that for decades sent some of the state's most powerful — and colorful — Democratic politicians to St. Paul and Washington.

"I think there's a better than 50-50 shot that Republicans win every legislative seat on the Range this year," said Minnesota House Republican Minority Leader Kurt Daudt. "I actually think that we have an opportunity this time to win the majority out in greater Minnesota."

Democrats see the suburbs as their best shot to make legislative gains this fall, but they're also defending the last remaining blue members on the Range and eyeing pickup opportunities in the region, making a handful of seats in northeastern Minnesota battlegrounds in the fight to control the House and the Senate.

To try to hang on, the DFL is reminding voters of the party's St. Paul clout and pro-labor message, which helped them hold sway for decades in the mining towns that sprung up around iron deposits on the Range.

But Republicans have chipped away at DFL dominance in the region over the last decade, using animosity toward the Twin Cities and environmental concerns over mining among some Democrats as a wedge issue to install pro-labor Republican Pete Stauber in Congress. Voters in the region picked Donald Trump for president in 2016 and 2020.

"It's a trickle effect, and a lot of the miners see it first," said Jed Holewa, who works for Hibbing Taconite and leads the St. Louis County GOP. He said COVID-19 restrictions and fears about crime are only intensifying the trend. "Lots of people are saying I can't be a Democrat anymore."

This spring, redistricting further scrambled the political dynamics in several northeastern Minnesota House seats, and the retirement of two longtime senators in the area has created openings that both parties are targeting. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent in five races on the Range, as well as two northeastern seats adjacent to the Range around Cloquet and Hermantown.

In most of those races, Democrats are now running in districts whose voters picked Trump two years ago over Joe Biden, some by wide margins.

Hibbing teacher and DFL Rep. Julie Sandstede won her race two years ago by just 30 votes, the closest margin in any state House race. This cycle, redistricting put her in a matchup against Republican Rep. Spencer Igo in a new House seat whose voters swung nearly 13 percentage points in favor of Trump in 2020. Igo worked in Stauber's office.

Next door, incumbent DFL Rep. Dave Lislegard, a former Aurora mayor and two-term legislator, is hoping his moderate profile and experience at the Capitol will help him defeat Republican Matt Norri in a district whose voters opted for Trump by nearly five percentage points. The same is true for DFL Rep. Rob Ecklund, a trades worker and four-term legislator from International Falls whose newly-drawn district swung nearly six points for Trump. He's facing Ely Mayor Roger Skraba.

At this 2019 Iron Range party, elected officials posed for a photo. From left: Rep. Rob Ecklund, Rep. Dave Lislegard, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Tom Bakk, Rep. Sandy Layman, Sen. John Jasinski, Sen. David Tomassoni and Rep. Julie Sandstede.

But the closest-watched battleground in the region is the rare opening in Senate District 3, a sprawling seat covering the northeast corner of the state that's roughly the size of Massachusetts. Voters in the new district were nearly evenly split between Biden and Trump in 2020.

Andrea Zupancich, the mayor of Babbitt, used to be a Democrat but in 2020 joined several other northeastern Minnesota mayors to endorse Trump. Now she's running for the Senate seat as a Republican. She says she didn't leave the DFL, she believes the party left her, a feeling that's common in northeastern Minnesota.

"It's not the same party. It used to be for the working class," said Zupancich, a realtor and former hockey mom whose husband is an owner of Zup's grocery stores in the region. "People here might be friends with a certain senator or representative, but if they are not aligning with their beliefs, they are not going to vote for them anymore."

She was recruited and endorsed by longtime Sen. Tom Bakk, a former DFL Senate leader known for his Capitol negotiating skills who is now retiring. He broke with his party to become an independent, joining Republicans on some issues and gaining the gavel of the powerful Senate Capital Investment Committee in the process.

Her DFL opponent, Grant Hauschild, said northern Minnesota has a history of electing lawmakers like Bakk who can deliver for the district. Jim Oberstar represented the area for nearly 40 years in Congress as a pro-labor Democrat who brought home federal funding for local projects.

"The northland has come to expect a senator who can bring home the money north. That is why my slogan is 'just deliver," said Hauschild, who has worked on labor and agriculture issues in Washington and is now a Hermantown city councilor and leader at a regional hospital foundation. "We need to not be distracted by partisan issues and focus on delivering for our communities."

Hauschild, who supports mining, was endorsed by Doug Johnson, the senator who served the region for decades before Bakk. Along with Republican Zupancich, Bakk also endorsed two Democrats — Eckland and Lislegard — in their House races.

Democrats could also have an opportunity in Senate District 7, which is open after the retirement and recent death of longtime Sen. David Tomassoni, who joined Bakk in breaking with the DFL caucus. Tomassoni, a former Olympic hockey player, served the region for two decades, even as the district swung nearly nine points for Trump two years ago.

Republicans have recruited Rob Farnsworth, a teacher and a former legislative candidate. Ben DeNucci, his DFL opponent, is an Itasca County Commissioner, but he could lose votes to write-in challenger Kim McLaughlin, the DFL candidate he defeated in the primary election.

While northeastern Minnesota candidates are still talking about mining, labor and jobs, the campaign talking points are similar to those being used in districts across the state, said Hibbing writer and professor Aaron Brown.

The culture war issues have seeped into Range politics, fueling the Republican wave in the area, he said. Brown fears clout could be lost, but also the region's distinct brand of politics.

"The thing I hate as a Range political observer is our uniqueness and independence going the way of the doo doo and being replaced with much more cookie cutter partisan politics," said Brown. "All of this together suggests to me a region at the end stages of a period of change. Eventually, Republicans will settle in to be one of the dominant political forces on the Range. Even if they don't do it this time, they're not going away."