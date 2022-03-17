Minnesota Sen. Tom Bakk, once a powerful Iron Range DFLer who in recent years split from his party, has announced he will retire at the end of the year.

Bakk, a Cook Independent, is in his sixth Senate term and chairs the Capital Investment Committee. His retirement opens up the Senate District 3 seat representing Koochiching, St. Louis, Lake and Cook counties at a time when Democrats are struggling to keep their footing outstate.

In a statement, Bakk said representing the region "has been one of the greatest rewards of my life."

"I have always tried to do my best for the people I've served even if it was not always easy or popular with my own political party," he said. "The friendships and the memories I have made will carry with me forever."

Before his election to the Senate in 2002, Bakk served four terms in the state House of Representatives. As a senator, he led the DFL caucus for nearly a decade, and ran for governor as a Democrat in 2010.

In 2020, along with Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm, Bakk opted to split from the DFL and form an Independent caucus.

A former union negotiator, Bakk lives on Lake Vermillion with his wife, Laura. He has four children and eight grandchildren.

"Laura and I are looking forward to the next chapter of our lives," he said. "It's with excitement that we journey into the future of more soccer, basketball, baseball, volleyball, football and hockey, enjoying more time to help and watch our grandchildren learn and grow."