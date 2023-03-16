WASHINGTON — The man who allegedly attacked Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig in a D.C. elevator last month appeared by video in federal court Thursday.

The hearing marked the latest development in Kendrid Khalil Hamlin's case after he was charged last month in the assault. Hamlin has a long criminal history and the attack on Craig is not believed to be politically motivated.

Part of the hearing was closed to reporters after it was noted that mental health issues would be discussed. Hamlin is currently in jail. But Hamlin's federal public defender, Kathryn D'Adamo Guevara, who also appeared by video, is expected to request sending him to what was described in court as an intensive inpatient treatment facility.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Schneider indicated the government would oppose Hamlin's release.

Prosecutors said in an earlier court filing that Hamlin "has a significant history of failing to appear at court hearings for past convictions."

A report last month from U.S. Capitol Police described Craig's alleged assailant following her into an elevator in her apartment building and then blocking her from leaving the elevator.

Craig attempted to get around him, and the report alleged that Hamlin punched Craig and got behind her, put his hand on her shoulders and grabbed her collarbone. Craig was able to get away after she threw hot coffee at her attacker.

Hamlin is set for another court hearing next week. The defense noted during Thursday's hearing that Hamlin's mother was in attendance virtually. Before the hearing ended, U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui said that Hamlin has a long road ahead "no matter what happens."