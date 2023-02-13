WASHINGTON — A man with a long criminal history in the D.C. area made a federal court appearance Monday on a charge of assaulting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig last week inside an elevator in her apartment building.

The DC police department said Kendrick Hamlin, 26, with no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault, although court filings refer to him as Kendrid Khalil Hamlin.

The Democratic congresswoman's chief of staff said in a statement last week there was "no evidence that the incident was politically motivated."

Prosecutors want Hamlin held without bail before trial. In a memo, federal prosecutors said Hamlin has a "significant history of failing to appear at court hearings for past convictions," and that there appear to be "no conditions or combination of conditions that can reasonably assure the appearance of the defendant" in court.

In a brief court session before U.S. Magistrate G. Michael Harvey on Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Schneider said Hamlin had 24 bench warrants for failing to appear in court. He is scheduled back in court at noon Wednesday for a hearing on whether he will be detained before trial.

Hamlin did not enter a plea. He spoke only briefly to state his name and age and to confirm that he was able to understand the proceedings. He has been appointed a federal public defender, Katie D'Adamo Guevara. At her request, a portion of the hearing was closed to the media to discuss sensitive personal matters. No further explanation was provided.

According to the U.S. Capitol Police report: Craig had gotten coffee in her apartment building's lobby last Thursday morning when she noticed a man — later identified as Hamlin by police — pacing. After she said "good morning" to him, Hamlin followed Craig into an elevator, told her he needed to use the bathroom and was going to her apartment.

After Craig told Hamlin he couldn't, he blocked the elevator door and hit keypad buttons. When she attempted to get out, Hamlin punched Craig, put his hand on her shoulders and grabbed her collarbone, the report said.

Craig threw her hot coffee at Hamlin and was soon able to get out of the elevator when it reached a floor. She called for help and the assailant fled, the report said, and Craig was left with bleeding on her lip and pain from being punched.

Police arrested Hamlin later in the day when they found him sitting on a street within a mile of Craig's apartment. They used her description of him and reviewed video surveillance of Hamlin captured in the apartment vestibule and lobby before the encounter with Craig.

Federal prosecutors wrote in a filing that Hamlin is charged "with felony assault on a member of Congress where personal injury resulted," and alleged that when officers tried to arrest him, he bit a detective and kicked an officer.

Prior record

Hamlin, who has multiple aliases, has a long criminal record in the D.C. area dating to 2014. Before the alleged assault on Craig, his most recent crime occurred in November when he assaulted police. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 15 and was sentenced to just over a month in jail and fined $50 in that incident.

The prior incident began when an officer recognized Hamlin, who was lying on a sidewalk outside a shelter, according to the police report. The officer knew Hamlin had an active arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for a previous misdemeanor.

While the officer attempted to arrest him on the warrant, Hamlin complained about pain from stitches in his arm from a stab wound so police took him to the Washington Hospital Center.

But after he was treated at the hospital, Hamlin "became combative" and refused to get up and leave, the arrest report said. Hamlin kicked, bit and spit blood and saliva on multiple officers, according to the arrest report.

Hamlin also has a record in Maryland and Virginia.

He pleaded guilty in November 2021 to felony robbery for a January 2021 incident in Maryland. Hamlin also pleaded guilty in May 2021 to misdemeanor assault for another Maryland incident in March of that year.

His earliest charge came from an incident in Virginia in 2014 where he was accused of grand larceny, a felony. He ended up pleading guilty to a misdemeanor in 2015.

Staff researcher John Wareham contributed to this report.