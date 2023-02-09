Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig was physically assaulted on Thursday morning in her Washington, D.C. apartment building, defending herself before her attacker fled.

A statement from Craig's office said an attacker assaulted the three-term DFL representative in the elevator of her apartment building around 7:15 a.m. Craig suffered bruising but is "otherwise physically okay," according to the statement.

"Rep. Craig called 9-1-1 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault," Craig's Chief of Staff Nick Coe said in the statement. "Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time."

There is no evidence that the assault was politically motivated, Coe said.

Craig, who was elected to a third term last fall, lives in Prior Lake, Minn. and rents an apartment when she's working in Washington. Craig was present to cast votes in the House on Thursday following the attack.

"I was shocked and horrified to hear that Representative Angie Craig was assaulted this morning. It is a relief to hear that the injuries sustained by Representative Craig are not dire, and I wish her a speedy recovery," DFL Party Chair Ken Martin said in a statement Thursday. "I am grateful the D.C. police responded quickly to the situation and I hope the assailant will be swiftly brought to justice."