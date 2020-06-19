Minnesota utility regulators have unanimously approved an $8.5 million, or 4.25%, rate increase for Dakota Electric Association, just short of what the cooperative was seeking.

Dakota Electric, which has 108,000 customers, had asked the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for a rate increase of $8.7 million.

The PUC Thursday essentially adopted the rate increase approved by an administrative law judge. Such judges are often appointed to rate cases and other contested issues before the PUC.

Dakota Electric’s last rate increase was in 2015.

Dakota Electric — which also has customers in parts of Scott, Rice and Goodhue counties — is the only retail Minnesota retail electric cooperative whose rates are subject to PUC approval.

Dakota purchases electricity from Great River Energy, a wholesale power cooperative based in Maple Grove.