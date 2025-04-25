Minnesota rape defendant convicted in absentia after vanishing during trial jumps to his death

A Twin Cities rape and kidnapping defendant who was convicted in absentia after disappearing as he was about to be cross-examined jumped to his death from a highway overpass near a Texas airport, his attorney said Friday.
David Powers, 37, of New Auburn, Minn., who was found guilty Tuesday in Washington County District Court in connection with his crimes on May 2023 in Lake Elmo, leapt from from a bridge Thursday near the San Antonio International Airport, defense attorney Bruce Rivers told the Star Tribune.
“He jumped off a bridge and was taken into custody, and he died on the way to the hospital,” said Rivers, who was briefed by police in San Antonio about the Wednesday night incident.
Doug Anschutz, chief deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said, “It is our understanding that a person believed to Powers was involved in an incident in San Antonio, and died because of his injuries, but the details of the incident in Texas I cannot speak to.”
Rivers said Powers’ death brings “a tragic end to something that didn’t have to happen. ... It turns out he just couldn’t take the heat.”
KENS-TV in San Antonio reported, according to police, that the man later determined to be Powers was walking along the highway and trying to get drivers to stop.
“A citizen stopped his vehicle to assist, when the male suspect pulled the citizen out of his vehicle and began assaulting the citizen, attempting to take the citizen’s vehicle,” the TV station said, citing a police report.
Police detained the man, had him rushed to a hospital, the station’s report continued.