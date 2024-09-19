Things To Do

Minnesota-raised Mark Anderson (aka Kelsey’s hot dad) meets the first ‘Golden Bachelorette’

A season preview at the first episode’s end suggests Anderson, a widower, will go far.

By Jenna Ross

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 19, 2024 at 1:00PM
Minnesota-raised Mark Anderson met the first star of "The Golden Bachelorette," Joan Vassos, during the season's premiere Wednesday night. (Gilles Mingasson)

During the Wednesday premiere of “The Golden Bachelorette,” star Joan Vassos bestowed a rose upon Mark Anderson, the Minnesota-raised widower who has already charmed “Bachelor” fans.

Anderson’s daughter Kelsey, who is “Bachelor” royalty, waved her father out of the limo, introducing him to Vassos, 61-year-old grandmother, private school administrator and first female star of ABC’s retirement age spinoff.

“As a father, I raised my children and wanted them to experience life — not to say ‘no’ because they’re afraid of taking a chance,” Anderson, 57, told Vassos. “And now here I am taking the opportunity to take a chance for me to find love again.”

“He’s cute!” Vassos told Kelsey Anderson as her dad headed into the mansion. “You just call me mom.”

The father of five lives in Louisiana, but he grew up in Minnesota and still cheers for the Vikings.

During a phone interview in April, Anderson talked about growing up in Hawley, a small town in northwestern Minnesota, and moving to Fargo, where he graduated from high school. About spending summers at the lake with his cousins, “causing a ruckus.” About enlisting in the Army, a career that took him all over, including to Germany.

That’s how he met his wife, Denise, who died in 2018, a decade after her breast cancer was diagnosed. He and Kelsey talked about Denise on “The Bachelor,” endearing him to the show’s huge, intense fan base, some of whom posted Instagram videos lusting over him.

“Dad,” Kelsey told him, “they’re doing thirst traps.” Before Anderson could respond, he had to learn what a thirst trap was.

During Wednesday night’s premiere, Anderson shared the story of his marriage: “I know what perfect is, and I had a perfect partner.”

The episode was filled with such stories, as the men, mostly in their 60s, talked about grief and divorce, loss and loneliness. Vassos’ husband John died of pancreatic cancer in 2021. She appeared on “The Golden Bachelor,” which became a pop cultural phenomenon, but left midseason to be with her daughter, who was struggling after a difficult birth.

At the end of a long first night, Vassos, from Rockville, Md., sent home five of the 24 men.

A season preview at the episode’s end seemed to suggest that Anderson goes far. “I want that perfect feeling again,” he tells the camera.

Talking close, Vassos appears to say, “I love you, Mark,” before the two kiss.

about the writer

Jenna Ross

Reporter

Jenna Ross is an arts and culture reporter.

See More

More from Things To Do

See More
Things To Do

Minnesota-raised Mark Anderson (aka Kelsey’s hot dad) meets the first ‘Golden Bachelorette’

card image

A season preview at the first episode’s end suggests Anderson, a widower, will go far.

Music

Scene Maker Q&A: Minneapolis guitarist Dakota Dave Hull records live in Japan

card image
Music

Review: The Weeknd sings about romance that’s fast, reckless

FILE - The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. on Feb. 7, 2021. The Weeknd will celebrate his whopping 16 nominations at the Billboard Music Awards with a performance at the show. Dick clark productions announced that the pop star will hit the stage at the May 23 event. It will air live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)