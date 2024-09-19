During the Wednesday premiere of “The Golden Bachelorette,” star Joan Vassos bestowed a rose upon Mark Anderson, the Minnesota-raised widower who has already charmed “Bachelor” fans.
Minnesota-raised Mark Anderson (aka Kelsey’s hot dad) meets the first ‘Golden Bachelorette’
A season preview at the first episode’s end suggests Anderson, a widower, will go far.
Anderson’s daughter Kelsey, who is “Bachelor” royalty, waved her father out of the limo, introducing him to Vassos, 61-year-old grandmother, private school administrator and first female star of ABC’s retirement age spinoff.
“As a father, I raised my children and wanted them to experience life — not to say ‘no’ because they’re afraid of taking a chance,” Anderson, 57, told Vassos. “And now here I am taking the opportunity to take a chance for me to find love again.”
“He’s cute!” Vassos told Kelsey Anderson as her dad headed into the mansion. “You just call me mom.”
The father of five lives in Louisiana, but he grew up in Minnesota and still cheers for the Vikings.
During a phone interview in April, Anderson talked about growing up in Hawley, a small town in northwestern Minnesota, and moving to Fargo, where he graduated from high school. About spending summers at the lake with his cousins, “causing a ruckus.” About enlisting in the Army, a career that took him all over, including to Germany.
That’s how he met his wife, Denise, who died in 2018, a decade after her breast cancer was diagnosed. He and Kelsey talked about Denise on “The Bachelor,” endearing him to the show’s huge, intense fan base, some of whom posted Instagram videos lusting over him.
“Dad,” Kelsey told him, “they’re doing thirst traps.” Before Anderson could respond, he had to learn what a thirst trap was.
During Wednesday night’s premiere, Anderson shared the story of his marriage: “I know what perfect is, and I had a perfect partner.”
The episode was filled with such stories, as the men, mostly in their 60s, talked about grief and divorce, loss and loneliness. Vassos’ husband John died of pancreatic cancer in 2021. She appeared on “The Golden Bachelor,” which became a pop cultural phenomenon, but left midseason to be with her daughter, who was struggling after a difficult birth.
At the end of a long first night, Vassos, from Rockville, Md., sent home five of the 24 men.
A season preview at the episode’s end seemed to suggest that Anderson goes far. “I want that perfect feeling again,” he tells the camera.
Talking close, Vassos appears to say, “I love you, Mark,” before the two kiss.
