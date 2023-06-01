Introduction: Host Michael Rand brings you the latest on the ongoing legal battle between the Twins and Bally Sports North, with fresh reporting from colleague Phil Miller at Wednesday's bankruptcy court hearing in Houston. We should know today whether the Twins will stay (for now) on Bally Sports North or whether an in-season change is coming.

9:00: Jeff Day joins Rand for a discussion of Minnesota franchise values and how they have skyrocketed over the years. What are the factors driving up these prices? And is there any end in sight?

31:00: Aaron Rodgers continues to re-write history.

