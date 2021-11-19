The prep football playoffs continue with a full slate of semifinals this week at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis featuring 14 games in three days.

Here's the schedule for today's games:

9 a.m. Minneota vs. Rushford-Peterson (Class 1A)

11:30 a.m. New York Mills vs. Mayer Lutheran (Class 1A)

2 p.m. Annandale vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (Class 3A)

4:30 p.m. Esko vs. Dassel-Cokato (Class 3A)

7 p.m.: Rogers vs. Mankato West (Class 5A)

Five games were played Friday:

9 a.m. Fertile-Beltrami 30, Hills-Beaver Creek 22 (Nine-Man): Everett Balstad, a senior running back and linebacker, scored four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving — and ran in a two-point conversion for Fertile-Beltrami, which trailed 14-6 at halftime.

11:30 a.m. West Central Area 8, Maple River 7 (Class 2A): West Central Area took the lead when Hunter Norby dropped Maple River running back Bodin Simon a yard deep in the end zone for a safety with 1:04 left the third quarter.

2 p.m. Mahtomedi 34, Cooper 7 (Class 5A): Sharp early in Friday's game, Mahtomedi scored on three consecutive first-half possessions and Cooper, laying without injured quarterback Joseph Russell, struggled to keep place.

4:30 p.m. Hutchinson 36, Orono 6 (Class 4A): The Tigers used their relentless running attack to roll up 332 yards on the ground and put together five touchdown drives.

7 p.m. Lakeville South 40, St. Michael-Albertville 14 (Class 6A): The Cougars turned fumble recoveries into touchdowns early on and rolled from there to stay undefeated.

