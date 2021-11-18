The prep football playoffs continue with a full slate of semifinals this week at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis featuring 14 games in three days.

It all starts Thursday morning at 11 a.m with Kittson County Central vs. LeRoy-Ostrander in 9-man. The rest of the schedule today includes: Barnesville vs. Chatfield (Class 2A), Becker vs. Kasson-Mantorville (Class 4A) and Eden Prairie vs. Maple Grove (Class 6A).

Livestreams for the entire playoffs or individual games are available for purchase through Prep Spotlight TV.

In-game scores, finals and schedules are here

Star Tribune high school sports Live Blog has updates.

Star Tribune on Twitter: David La Vaque | Jim Paulsen

Additional coverage:

Our high school football hub

State tournament brackets