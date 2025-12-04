State budget forecast projects short-term surplus, looming deficit

Minnesota budget analysts project the state will have a surplus of nearly $2.5 billion in the current budget and a deficit of just under $3 billion in the next, a significant shift compared to a more bleak outlook of the state’s fiscal health earlier this year.
Officials released topline figures early Thursday morning and were expected to detail the results at noon. The topline results show more money in the state’s current fiscal biennium and a looming deficit of half the size previously projected.
But the budget lawmakers passed this summer did not cut that deficit by as much as previously hoped. Lawmakers intended to reduce the deficit in the 2028-2029 cycle to roughly $1.1 billion.
The last full economic forecast, released in March, showed a $456 million surplus for the 2026-2027 budget cycle and a $6 billion deficit in 2028-2029.
Since then, lawmakers passed a two-year, $66 billion budget in June with spending cuts. But cuts in federal funding, including through President Donald Trump’s tax cut and spending package, could further change the state’s fiscal outlook. Federal funds make up about a third of the state budget.
State Democrats have criticized congressional Republicans and Trump over those cuts, while Republicans have blasted DFLers for spending much of a $17.6 billion surplus in 2023 when they controlled the governor’s office and both chambers of the Legislature.
The forecast could set the tone for the next legislative session, which will begin in February. Lawmakers may have to make adjustments to the state budget.
That could be politically fraught. The closely divided Legislature only agreed to the last budget after weeks of closed-door negotiations and a one-day special session in June.