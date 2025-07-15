Sherman Townsend was freed 18 years ago for a crime he didn’t commit. Now he’s finally pardoned.

Sherman Townsend said he only had two prayers during his 10-year wrongful imprisonment: to get out of prison before his mother died and to see the Minnesota Vikings win a Super Bowl before he dies.
So when he was offered either a new trial or to leave prison immediately with the conviction still on his record, it was an easy choice. He walked out of state custody in 2007 in time to spend a few months with his mother before she suffered a stroke and passed away.
Now, 18 years later, he’s been pardoned for a crime he didn’t commit.
“It just takes a burden that I’ve carried for 28 years off my shoulders,” Townsend, 75, said in an interview.
Townsend appeared last week in front of the Minnesota Board of Pardons for the second time. The first time around, the board said it lacked the power to exonerate someone. This time, the board members — Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie Hudson — agreed unanimously to remove the burglary charge from Townsend’s record.
While he received a unanimous vote this time, that’s no longer required by Minnesota Board of Pardon rules that kept him from getting pardoned the first time.
A set of changes that went into effect following legislation that passed in 2023 also created a Clemency Review Commission meant to help officials review more applications for pardons and commuted sentences. Minnesota previously issued far fewer pardons than surrounding states.
The Clemency Review Commission does the time-consuming first review of an applicants record and makes recommendations to the Board of Pardons. Townsend appeared before the commission in November in advance of his pardon hearing.