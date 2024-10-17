Minnesota offering land for sale in northern areas popular for their recreation

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will auction off state lands in popular northern counties next month.
The public land — in Aitkin, Cook, Itasca, and St. Louis counties — will go up for sale during the Department of Natural Resource’s annual online public land sale from Nov. 7 to 21.
“These rural and lakeshore properties may appeal to adjacent landowners or offer recreational opportunities such as space for a small cabin or camping,” the DNR said in a statement.
The properties include:
40 acres in Aitkin County, with a minimum bid of $85,000
44 acres in Cook County, minimum bid $138,000
1.9 acres in Itasca County, minimum bid $114,000
13.6 acres in Itasca County, minimum bid $174,500
16.25 acres Itasca County, minimum bid $100,000
68 acres in St. Louis County, minimum bid $244,000
For more information about the land auction, a preview of the properties and details on how to register for an account to bid on them, go to the Minnesota DNR land sale webpage.
