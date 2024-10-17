Greater Minnesota

Minnesota offering land for sale in northern areas popular for their recreation

Public acres in St. Louis, Cook, Itasca and Aitkin counties will go up for online auction by the DNR in November.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 17, 2024 at 11:17PM

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will auction off state lands in popular northern counties next month.

The public land — in Aitkin, Cook, Itasca, and St. Louis counties — will go up for sale during the Department of Natural Resource’s annual online public land sale from Nov. 7 to 21.

“These rural and lakeshore properties may appeal to adjacent landowners or offer recreational opportunities such as space for a small cabin or camping,” the DNR said in a statement.

Properties will be available for bidding Nov. 7 through Nov. 21.

The properties include:

40 acres in Aitkin County, with a minimum bid of $85,000

44 acres in Cook County, minimum bid $138,000

1.9 acres in Itasca County, minimum bid $114,000

13.6 acres in Itasca County, minimum bid $174,500

16.25 acres Itasca County, minimum bid $100,000

68 acres in St. Louis County, minimum bid $244,000

For more information about the land auction, a preview of the properties and details on how to register for an account to bid on them, go to the Minnesota DNR land sale webpage.

