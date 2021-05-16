Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
5/4 iProcedures LLC ProVation Medical Inc. ProVation Medical, a provider of procedure documentation and clinical decision
Tampa, Fla. Minneapolis support software, has acquired iProcedures, provider of cloud-based anesthesia
documentation and perioperative data management software.
4/29 Leman Decoration Cargill Inc. Cargill has acquired Leman Decoration Group, a supplier of cake decorations
Group Minnetonka to artisanal, small industrial and home-baking segments and the food-service
Mouscron, Belgium industry.
