Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

5/4 iProcedures LLC ProVation Medical Inc. ProVation Medical, a provider of procedure documentation and clinical decision

Tampa, Fla. Minneapolis support software, has acquired iProcedures, provider of cloud-based anesthesia

documentation and perioperative data management software.

4/29 Leman Decoration Cargill Inc. Cargill has acquired Leman Decoration Group, a supplier of cake decorations

Group Minnetonka to artisanal, small industrial and home-baking segments and the food-service

Mouscron, Belgium industry.