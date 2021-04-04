Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
3/24 Pelco Products Inc. Northstar Capital LLC Northstar Capital has invested in Pelco Products, a provider of traffic
Edmond, Okla. Minneapolis signaling hardware products.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Asian mixed after Wall St. record amid vaccine optimism
Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street rose to a record on optimism the spread of coronavirus vaccines might allow global business to return to normal.
Business
India's daily virus cases soar past 100,000 for first time
India reported its biggest single-day spike in confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began Monday, and officials in the hard-hit state home to Mumbai are returning to the closure of some businesses and places of worship in a bid to slow the spread.
Business
Asia Today: Philippines extends lockdown as infections spike
The Philippine government extended a lockdown by another week Monday after an alarming spike in coronavirus infections continued to surge and started to overwhelm many hospitals in the capital and outlying regions.
Business
This Week: Job openings, consumer credit, Levi Strauss earns
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:
Business
Biden's big infrastructure plan hits McConnell, GOP blockade
Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it's more advantageous to oppose President Joe Biden's ambitious rebuild America agenda than to lend support for the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments.