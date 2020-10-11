9/28 Hildi Inc.-USI Insurance USI Insurance Services, a risk-management, employee-benefit and retirement consulting firm, has acquired Hildi Inc., a regional actuarial-consulting firm.

9/28, Remington Outdoor Co.-Vista Outdoor Inc.: Vista Outdoor has acquired Remington Outdoor Co.’s ammunition and accessories business for $8. 4 million, after Vista was named the Arkansas successful bidder in the auction process tied to Remington’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy.