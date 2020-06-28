Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

6/16 Cool Planet Energy Systems National Carbon National Carbon Technologies has acquired the biocarbon business of

Inc. — Biocarbon business Technologies Cool Planet Energy Systems, which includes more than 50 issued or

Greenwood Village, Colo. Oakdale pending patents for biocarbon production and product technologies.

6/19 Big O Tires property Four Corners Four Corners Property Trust has acquired a corporate-owned Big O Tires

Minnesota Property Trust Property in Minnesota for $2.7 million.

Mill Valley, Calif.