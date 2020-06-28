Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
6/16 Cool Planet Energy Systems National Carbon National Carbon Technologies has acquired the biocarbon business of
Inc. — Biocarbon business Technologies Cool Planet Energy Systems, which includes more than 50 issued or
Greenwood Village, Colo. Oakdale pending patents for biocarbon production and product technologies.
6/19 Big O Tires property Four Corners Four Corners Property Trust has acquired a corporate-owned Big O Tires
Minnesota Property Trust Property in Minnesota for $2.7 million.
Mill Valley, Calif.
National
The Latest: Pence, Abbott acknowledge more Texas virus cases
Both Vice President Mike Pence and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledged Sunday that there has been a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state in recent weeks after Abbott begin allowing businesses to start reopening in early May.
Business
Alexander: Windows 10 expired free upgrade offer still works
Q: I converted my Windows 7 PC to Windows 10 in 2016, when Microsoft was offering the upgrade for free. But I didn’t like Windows…
Business
Business Forum: Corporate giving is just a piece of what's needed to heal the Twin Cities
When Hurricane Katrina took aim at the Gulf Coast in 2005, Walmart executives gathered in a boardroom to discuss their corporate responsibility. They had stores,…
Business
Business people
Moving up The Minnesota Association of School Administrators, St. Paul, named Deb Henton as executive director. She was superintendent of the North Branch Area Public…
Business
Mackay: In the business world, patience is your friend
A woman walked into the grocery store with a 3-year-old girl in the seat of her shopping cart. As they passed the cookie section, the…