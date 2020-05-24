5/5, Firefly Credit Union-TruStone Financial: TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union and Firefly Credit Union announced plans to merge, subject to regulatory approval and a member vote.

5/6, Excelity Global Solutions Private Ltd.-Ceridian HCM Inc.: Ceridian HCM will acquire Excelity Global Solutions Pte. Ltd., a human capital management (HCM) service provider.

5/6, Supply Chain Services LLC-Sole Source Capital LLC: Private-equity firm Sole Source Capital has acquired Supply Chain Services, a provider of automatic identification and data capture and factory automation solutions.

5/7, Deliv Inc.-Target Corp.: Target Corp. will acquire technology assets of Deliv Inc., an online delivery startup that is winding down operations.

5/8, BuildTools Inc.-ECi Software Solution: ECi Software Solutions, a cloud-based business management-solutions firm, has acquired BuildTools Inc., a web-based construction management platform for custom builders and remodelers.

5/13, Access Scientific LLC-Smiths Medical Inc.: Smiths Medical has acquired Access Scientific LLC, a manufacturer of Powerwand midline and extended dwell catheters.

5/14, MNSTAR Technoligues-Highland Properties: Highland Properties will acquire MNSTAR Technologies, a provider of electrical system solutions and high-quality manufactured wire harnesses.