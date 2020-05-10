4/30, Flower Orthopedics Corp.-Conventus Orthopaedics Inc.: Coventus Orthopaedics will acquire Flower Orthopedics, a provider of sterile-packaged anatomic foot/ankle implants, allografts and diabetic wound care products for orthopedic surgeons and podiatrists.

4/30, OurFamilyWizard.com Inc.-Spectrum Equity Investors LP: Spectrum Equity Investors has made a significant investment in the co-parenting application OurFamilyWizard, which provides tools for parents and providers to share co-parenting information.

4/30, United States Steel Corp.- Stelco Holdings Inc.: Stelco Holdings will acquire a 25% interest in the Minntac iron ore mine and has entered into a new eight-year pellet sale and purchase agreement with United States Steel Corp.