4/6, Mankato Energy Center-Southwest Generation Operating Co: Southwest Generation Operating Co. will acquire the Mankato Energy Center power plant from Xcel Energy Inc. for $680 million.

4/6, VidGrid Inc.-Paylocity Holding Corp.: PayLocity, a provider of cloud-based human resources and payroll software systems, has acquired VidGrid Inc., a video platform provider.

4/7, Lifesprk LLC-Virgo Investment Group LLC: Lifesprk, a provider of whole person services for seniors, has received a $16.1 million preferred stock investment from Virgo Investment Group and others.

4/7, TriStar Power Solutions-Unified Power Corp.: United Power Corp. has acquired TriStar Power Solutions, a provider of UPS systems and generators.

4/7, Blue Zones LLC-Adventist Health: Adventist Heath System has acquired Blue Zones LLC, a provider of systematic and environmental approaches to improving health.