Minnesota health care startups see investment rebound after lackluster 2023

Minnesota med-tech and health care companies are seeing a healthy increase in startup investments so far this year as the industry recovers after financing took a nosedive in 2023.
But investors still remain selective about what they will support.
“If you talk to the [venture capitalists] I’m talking to, what you hear is, ‘It’s feast or famine.’ There’s multiple offers on certain things and then none on a lot of other things,” said Stacey Pugh, CEO of Plymouth-based Endogenex.
Endogenex has a lot to celebrate. In the largest Minnesota med-tech financing deal of the year, Endogenex announced in June it raised $88 million and will use the funds to complete a pivotal clinical trial for its ReCET device, which uses pulsed electric fields as a treatment for Type 2 diabetes. Pugh said a future initial public offering (IPO) is a possibility.
“Given the pressure on funding, I think people are going to be looking hard at not only ‘is your market attractive?’ but ‘what’s the confidence level that people can execute in this environment?’” Pugh said of potential financial funders.
Pugh said Endogenex offers transformational technology for an underserved medical need, an attractive combination for investors. In the U.S., there are 38 million patients with diabetes, and Type 2 diabetes accounts for most cases.