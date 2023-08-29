6 p.m. Tuesday at Washington • BSN Extra

Lynx update: The Lynx (17-18) will be trying to complete a sweep of the season series with Washington and improve their lead over the Mystics for the No. 5 spot in the playoff race. ... The Lynx, who are coming off a 111-76 loss to the Eastern Conference-leading New York Liberty on Saturday at Target Center, have defeated the Mystics three times this season — once in the preseason and 80-78 on June 3 at Washington and 97-92 on July 26 at Target Center. The Lynx are 7-11 at home this season and 10-7 on the road. ... Rookie Diamond Miller led the Lynx with 18 points on Saturday — her most points in 10 games. ... After this game, the Lynx will have four remaining regular-season games — the next two at home before they finish the regular season with two road contests.

Washington update: The Mystics (16-18) are coming off a 78-62 victory over Las Vegas on Saturday. The Mystics were sparked by Elena Delle Donne, who returned to the lineup after missing two games with a hip injury. Delle Donne scored 21 points. Delle Donne, who is averaging a team-high 17.6 points per game, scored 12 points in the first regular-season meeting with the Lynx but didn't play in the game on July 26. ... Brittney Sykes is averaging 15.3 points for the Mystics, who are 11-7 in home games. Only two teams — Las Vegas and New York — have more home victories. ... Kristi Toliver, in her 14th season in the league, didn't play on Saturday because of a foot injury. She's expected to be out for at least another week.